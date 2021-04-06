DeKalb Regional now offering monoclonal antibody therapy

DeKalb Regional Medical Center is now offering two antibody therapies that may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits in some patients treated within 10 days of symptom onset.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the new Bamlanivimab and Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is designed to minimize the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in patients with a mild or moderate case who do not require hospitalization.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Unlike the vaccines that stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies, monoclonal antibodies are given to treat the early stages of COVID-19. The drug recently received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health and other state agencies to distribute it.
“The therapy attacks the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2,” said Austin Crowe, Pharm.D., Director of Pharmacy at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. “According to the FDA, these antibodies work by blocking the virus's attachment and entry into human cells. The therapy is most effective when given as early as possible after diagnosis, even before symptoms develop.”
To qualify for the therapy, patients must have a lab-confirmed mild or moderate case of COVID-19, have underlying health conditions, be 65 years of age or older, and be stable enough not to require hospitalization. Patients must also have an order from their healthcare provider.
"The therapy is essential for our citizens; if you get a COVID diagnosis and you fit into a high-risk category, discuss the therapy option with your primary care physician," said Amiee Haygood, RN, Employee Health/Infection Control Coordinator at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
“Don't wait until you feel bad enough that you think you should get one. This is one of those treatments where you need to go and get it on the front end for maximum benefit.”
For more information on monoclonal antibody therapy, visit www.fda.gov.
