Attendance specialist position to address absenteeism

Absence amongst students has been an ongoing battle for school officials for as long as anyone can remember. Even movies glorifying skipping school to have adventures, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” being the most prevalent example. However, Ferris was dangerously close to chronically absent, which can be detrimental to a student’s growth.
The position of attendance specialist has become a growing career field across America, with even Fort Payne City Schools forming a position to try and combat the absence issue.
An attendance specialist is meant to bridge the gap between parents and the school.
What is chronic absenteeism and how is it dangerous for a growing student?
According to the United States Department of Education, any student who misses at least 15 days of school in a single year qualifies as chronically absent. This amount of absences can cause significant problems, especially in younger students.
“Children who are chronically absent in preschool, kindergarten, and first grade are much less likely to read at grade level by the third grade. Students who cannot read at grade level by the end of third grade are four times more likely than proficient readers to drop out of high school,” according to the United States Department of Education.
The same study that included the above quote also mentions a study in Utah that found that even a single year of chronic absences from the eighth to twelfth grade can make a student seven times more likely to drop out.
A dropout student is more likely to succumb to criminal activity and poverty.
The study mentions that in the 2015-2016 school year, over seven million students were considered chronically absent, with 16% of students missing 15 or more days of school across the school year.
This pandemic of absenteeism was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
“Compared to a typical school year prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 72% of US public schools reported an increase in chronic absenteeism among their students,” as stated by a study from the National Center for Education Statistics.
Schools have become more concerned with absences over the last decade or so, but the pandemic in 2020 has brought forth more thought and problem-solving when it comes to battling absenteeism. Especially considering the increase of 2 million chronically absent students in the first full pandemic year.
School systems have implemented studies to look into racial or financial disparities to see if there was any correlation.
An assistant professor from the University of Maryland named Jing Liu conducted a study across 40,000 students to look into these disparities. Some of their findings included minority students and students from low-income neighborhoods collected absences at a much higher rate than white/wealthier students.
According to an article by Chalkbeat, a school in Fargo, N.D., utilized attendance specialists to try and understand the underlying causes of absent students. It was found that parents who repeatedly reported their children as positive for COVID or in quarantine were actually trying to protect their children from anxiety about coming to school or being bullied.
The new wave of thinking, especially post-COVID, is that absent students aren’t necessarily lazy. Instead of casting off these students, schools have tried to tackle the underlying issues.
The thought process is that the students have a deeper reason for avoiding school.
As a study from the National Library of Medicine shows, 88% of students deal with stress, 44% deal with anxiety, and 36% battle depression and suicidal thoughts.
The information is valuable for schools now realizing there are much deeper and more devastating causes of chronic absenteeism. The ability to understand the problem makes it that much easier to begin solving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.