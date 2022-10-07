At Tuesday’s regular Fort Payne City Council meeting, full-time city employees were given a one-time $1,000, after tax, adjustment while full-time probationary employees will receive $500. They received this last year and the discussion was put on the agenda in order to give council members a chance to decrease or increase the amount given. The funds to cover level funding were already budgeted, so the council voted to do this again. 

They also considered a resolution to increase from $12 to $14 the cost of issuing a business license, as authorized every five years by the Alabama Department of Revenue. The council tabled this discussion, citing the tough economic conditions as a reason to avoid increasing costs for business owners. 

