At Tuesday’s regular Fort Payne City Council meeting, full-time city employees were given a one-time $1,000, after tax, adjustment while full-time probationary employees will receive $500. They received this last year and the discussion was put on the agenda in order to give council members a chance to decrease or increase the amount given. The funds to cover level funding were already budgeted, so the council voted to do this again.
They also considered a resolution to increase from $12 to $14 the cost of issuing a business license, as authorized every five years by the Alabama Department of Revenue. The council tabled this discussion, citing the tough economic conditions as a reason to avoid increasing costs for business owners.
In other business, set a work session for Oct. 12 to meet with Shannon Scruggs Campagna, vice president at Van Scoyoc Associates in Washington, D.C. and grant writer Nicole Gray. They will tour areas of need in the city and launch the process of pursuing federal grants to cover some portion of the costs.
The council also set Nov. 1 as the date for a public hearing to receive comments aboout the proposed right-of-way vacation for Vicky Kirby on Grand Avenue and 7th Street North.
The council approved activity permits for a Halloween Party at First Baptist Church on Oct. 30, beginning at 4 p.m. and for a 5k run/walk for Family Services of North Alabama on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
The council approved a streetlight request from Pat Tcherneshoff at the intersection of Airport Road and Rice Boulevard.
Also, the council approved the minutes from the special called meeting of Sept. 20 and 29, during which they had an discussion in executive session with DeKalb County Economic Development Authority Jimmy Durham about a prospective company looking at DeKalb County to locate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.