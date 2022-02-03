Hammondville mayor steps down after two years in office

John Moore was elected as Hammondville’s mayor on Nov. 10, 2020. After serving two years in office, he is stepping down from his position.
Mayor Pro tempore Tammy Brown assumes the office.
Council member Trey Moore, who is John Moore's son, also resigned.
“Being mayor was an honor and we made a lot of progress," Moore said. "We were able to begin to put in a new sewer system that will help the town and also took steps that will hopefully get new business owners’ attention."
“I want Hammondville to catch up, to not be forgotten. I’m very excited to see where [Brown] will do with her time in office."
Moore has re-located from Hammondville to Valley Head to reopen the healthcare clinic so residents can have somewhere close to go for medical care.
Moore is coordinating with Valley Head Mayor Michael Key and Town Clerk Debra Rhodes for the ribbon cutting of the clinic that will hopefully happen in March of 2022.
He was a Council member for four years prior to becoming mayor.
At the beginning of his term, he wanted a more diverse city council that looks like the Hammondville he knows.
“I wanted Hammondville to be able to be open thinkers and one way for us to do that was to get more people on the council who came from different backgrounds to do so,” said Moore.
During his term as mayor, Moore worked with sponsors in Valley Head to restore Hammondville’s baseball field so that the Valley Head Tigers would have a baseball field.
While Moore was still in office, Council members Moore and Felica Harrison worked on creating a town flag by reaching out to the community. Harrison still is actively serving office for Hammondville.
Moore said he will still be around to help Hammondville.
"I love the town and always will, if they ever need any insight or just someone to talk to, I’ll always be there,” he said, adding that the clinic will be an asset to benefit the townspeople.
“I felt like there was a great need to get the people of Valley Head, Mentone and Hammondville proper healthcare,” he said.
“I guess this is where it gets kind of political, but there is a great need for primary and urgent care services here.”
Moore wants to expand the clinic and add more services. A designated sick room will have a separate entrance.
He may also purchase a mobile clinic for visits to work sites or to homes of those who do not have the capacity to drive to the clinic. It will also offer OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) audiograms, which are mandatory for many manual labor jobs. This will also be offered at the clinic in Valley Head.
“I want to expand the laboratory. So, if someone comes in and is sick, we will be able to determine if it is a bacterial infection or viral without having to send the results somewhere else,” Moore said.
He wants to offer a PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 test. Many workplaces want employees to have this test before they come back to work.
“I want to add different x-ray machines to diagnose a broken bone or if a patient is having trouble breathing I want to have a chest x-ray of their lungs."
