The Rainsville City Council met this past Monday and addressed a potential new camera set to be installed within City Hall that has caused ripples within the local departments.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt and Councilman Bejan Taheri were absent from the night’s proceedings. Because of these absences, Councilman Ricky Byrum led the meeting.
Councilman Derek Rosson suggested a compromise of sorts, along with help from the safety coordinator, to allow any departments within the government to see the camera system for themselves, anywhere from the mayor himself, to the city clerk, councilman, etc.
“If something happens, if Ms. [Kelly Frazier] sees something going on in City Hall, if she sees something crazy going on, that’s what you’re there for,” Rosson said in regards to the police department representative present at the committee.
He clarified that the goal of installing the camera system is to protect the safety and security of all involved.
The fire and police departments reported that all is well. There are two new rookies currently in training for the fire department. The police department preparing to bring in a new addition by November.
In other business, the council voted in favor of appointing a new career tech instructor for the Fire Department. They tapped Michael Leath for the responsibility, effective Oct. 17.
Councilman Monk Blevins put forth a motion for the Entrepreneurial Center to receive a new grant, in the amount of $12,000 per year for three years.
Rosson added a motion for a Stepp Dump Style Premix Heater SPHD-3.0 Trailer and a Tamper Plate Compactor, for the total amount of $65,136.66. The purchase will reportedly allow Rainsville to repair any roads that might need such work performed in-house, removing the need to outsource the work to a third-party vendor.
Byrum noted the vehicle formerly cost around $125,000, emphasizing that now was the proper time to make the purchase.
A representative from the Rainsville Public Library announced that the facility received a grant for $3,000 to be used to purchase new computers.
The city also announced the annual Halloween Spooktacular is set to happen on October 29. All are invited to attend.
