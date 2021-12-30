Fort Payne Parks and Recreation staff received two awards at the annual Alabama Recreation and Parks Association District 2 Awards Banquet.
The entire staff received the ARPA District 2 Staff Achievement Award. This award is given to a group that has made significant contributions to the profession.
Assistant Director Brant Middlebrooks was awarded the Bill Moore Professional of the Year award, which is awarded to an active ARPA member that has shown outstanding service, leadership and commitment to the profession of parks and recreation.
Fort Payne Parks & Recreation also recently recognized its employees of the year Joe Anne Koss, for 2020, and Gary Culberson, for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.