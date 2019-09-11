Jacksonville State University and the Little River Canyon Center is pleased to announce its 8 annual Canyon Half Marathon set to be held on Oct. 5. The race begins at 8 a.m. and you can register today on www.active.com. Proceeds benefit environmental education and conservation efforts of the Canyon Center.
Possibly one of the most scenic and challenging half marathons in the country, the certified course loops 13.1 miles on paved roads, starting and ending at the Little River Canyon Center. The first 5 miles of the race follows the scenic parkway, Highway 176, also known as “Rim Road.” The remaining miles wind through gently rolling farm country, including some around the Tennessee River cattle ranch owned by country music star Randy Owen. Randy and Kelly Owen are often on hand at the 6 and 8-mile water station pitching cookies, energy supplements and drinks. The event is assisted by the National Park Service, DeKalb County Sheriff, Fort Payne Police, EMS, including a range of volunteers and JSU staff.
“The Canyon Half Marathon has grown year after year,” says Canyon Center Director Pete Conroy. “It’s one of the Canyon Center’s best fundraisers supporting environmental education and a range of programs at the Canyon Center.”
Each participant will receive an official 2019 Canyon Half Marathon T-shirt, a finisher’s medal and a pizza party after the event. Participants, friends and family are encouraged to stay and enjoy the finish line festivities and an awards ceremony immediately following the race. Category winners receive trophies at the awards ceremony following the race.
Event details and schedule
Registration is set at $50 prior to Sept.20 (mail-in) or $50 prior to Oct. 5 (active.com) $70 day of race (Oct. 5) Early packet pick-up will begin on Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Day of registration and packet pick up will begin at 7 a.m. the day of the race. Race begins at 8 a.m. Visit the website at www.canyoncenter.org or more information.
