Red Devils roast Rams, stay perfect

Class 2A’s top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils stayed perfect in their 2019 campaign with a 47-6 win over the Asbury Rams in 2A, Region 8 play.
Fyffe got on the board less than a minute into Friday’s bout when Ike Rowell torched the Rams’ defense on a 64-yard touchdown run. Brody Dalton followed with his first of three PATs to make the score 7-0 early.
After a quick stop, the Red Devils doubled their lead just two minutes later on a 5-yard touchdown run by Malachi Mize. Dalton’s kick made it 14-0 with 9:16 to go in the first quarter.
Fyffe’s next score came at the midway point in the first quarter when quarterback Zach Pyron connected with Justin Stiefel on a 42-yard touchdown strike and made the lead 20-0.
Fyffe then squeezed in two more touchdown runs before the clock struck zero in the first quarter. The first of those came on a 57-yard dash by Eli Benefield with 2:45 remaining. The latter of the two came with 22 seconds remaining when Kyle Dukes scored from 19 yards out. After Dukes’ score, Yahir Balcazer nailed his first of two PATs to make the score 34-0.
The Red Devils added one more touchdown before halftime on a 44-yard score on the ground by Will Stephens, which stretched Fyffe’s lead to 40.
Asbury avoided the shutout late in the third when Austin Bloodworth broke through for a 55-yard touchdown run.
Brody Hicks scored the Red Devils’ final touchdown of the night in the fourth on a 6-yard run.
The Red Devils rushed for 349 yards on 31 carries Friday, an average of 11.25 yards per attempt, while holding Asbury to 91 yards of total offense.
The Red Devils had 16 first downs in the win and allowed the Rams to move the chains just twice all night.
Fyffe returns home for next week’s rivalry matchup with the Plainview Bears. Asbury will take next week off before traveling to Ider on Oct. 4.
