35-year board member resigns

Monday, the Rainsville City Council accepted the resignation of Pete Long from the Zoning Board.
Long was presented with a plaque from the city council for his years of service.
Councilman Brandon Freeman said Pete Long had been on the Board of Adjustments for approximately 35 years and that was unheard of.
“Pete, for your friendship and your services to the city of Rainsville, we will always be grateful for you. You did an outstanding job,” Councilman Rickey Byrum said.
The following statement inscribed on the plaque was read to the audience by Freeman: “The city of Rainsville would like to thank Pete Long for his 35 years of service to the community as part of the Zoning Board of Adjustments.”
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce
The council also discussed the reinstating of funds to the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce for the assistant director position.
The council voted on Monday to reinstate the funds that have been held since earlier this year.
On May 6, 2019 the council passed a motion to suspend $1,200 a month to the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce for the vacant assistant director position. At the meeting Monday, Councilman Bejan Taheri said they were trying to find the best person for the position.
He also announced the position has been filled by Ruth Dukes who is set to start later this week.
Rainsville Police Department
During Monday's work session, Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith informed the council of its new partnership with the group, Vet to Vet Crisis.
He said it doesn’t cost the city anything and if they come in contact with a veteran in crisis, they contact the group who will help get them services needed through the Veterans Affairs office. Smith said services involve psychological counseling and “things of that nature.”
He said the partnership is going very well.
The council also:
• accepted the minutes from the previous meeting on Sept. 12, 2019.
• Motion failed – the motion to put out a bid on a 2020 front loader garbage truck from Peterbilt Garbage Trucks or Mack Garbage Trucks failed with a tied vote by the council; Councilman Rosson, Taheri and Byrum voted against.
• approved to authorize the city clerk to open two accounts at First Southern State Bank for the Alabama Gas and Diesel Tax funds.
• approved to send the court clerk and city clerk to a court conference.
• approved the purchase of 10 roll off dumpsters from Sourcewell at approximately $38,900.
• approved to replace motor on a digester at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at $4,880 from Albertville Electric Motor Service.
• approved renovations to the city hall drive-thru from Jimmy Traylor Construction at approximately $11,000.
• approved to install a street light and pole at the intersection of Parker Avenue SE and Vaughn Drive.
• approved a proclamation declaring September 30, 2019 Family Day in Rainsville.
• approved to have Julie May build the Rainsville Freedom Fest website and links estimated at $1,054.99.
• set the first 2020 Fiscal Year Budget Meeting for Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.
• approved to pay the monthly bills.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7 with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and regular session at 5 p.m.
