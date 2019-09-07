Rams fall in regional opener

The Susan Moore Bulldogs defeated the Sylvania Rams 21-7 Friday night at Sylvania in 3A, Region 7 play.
The Bulldogs got on the board first going 91 yards in 6 plays in the first quarter.
That drive concluded when senior running back Anthony Cervantes rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown with 5:50 left on the clock. Junior quarterback Camden Lackey’s extra point went through the uprights to give the Bulldogs an early lead of 7-0.
The Bulldogs continued to push the ball when a pass to Susan Moore senior Tanner Sisson led to an 88-yard touchdown with 4:25 on the clock.
The extra point kick by Jesus Aguilar was good and kept the Bulldogs in the lead over the Rams at the half.
At the start of the second half, a completed pass to Kevin Thomas put the Bulldogs on the 25-yard line moving them closer to their third touchdown of the night.
The Bulldogs then found the end zone with a 25-yard completed pass from Lackey to Ramon Maldonado Vasquez for the Bulldogs’ third touchdown with 8:07 on the clock.
Aguilar’s good PAT put the score at 21-0.
The Rams finally found their momentum at the end of the third quarter when Rams' junior Gareth Anderson intercepted a Bulldog pass at the 25-yard line.
Sylvania senior Mason Sanders scored the Rams’ lone touchdown of the night on the final play of the third quarter and made the score 21-7.
Sylvania tried pushing the Bulldogs late in the game and a pass from Brody Smith to Jordan Johnson helped the Rams get down to the 7-yard line, however, a fumble was then recovered by Susan Moore and the game ended with the Bulldogs’ next possession.
Next week, the Rams will host Gaston in their third matchup of the season.
