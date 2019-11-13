NACC to host annual holiday Gala Dec. 12

The Northeast Alabama Community College Foundation Board is hosting its annual Holiday Gala on Dec. 12 in the W. M. Beck Health and Fine Arts Building. Mr. Larry Cash will be honored as the Northeast Alabama Community College Alumnus of the Year.
Larry Cash, FAIA is the founder and CEO of RIM Architects, a full-service architecture firm, founded in 1986 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Under Larry’s direction, all of RIM’s office locations in Alaska, Guam, Hawaii, and California specialize in architectural solutions for challenging climates, difficult terrains, traitorous acts of nature, and dangerous coastal conditions. Larry’s diverse portfolio of architectural work is impressive, ranging from military projects to commercial offices to hospitality, education, entertainment, and more. In 2016, Larry was inducted into the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows, by a jury of his peers, recognizing his extensive contribution to architecture and society, one of the highest honors the AIA bestows.
Larry is a registered architect in multiple states including Alaska, California, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, Georgia, Alabama, Hawaii, Washington, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, South Carolina, North Dakota and South Dakota.
He shares his passion for architecture and community beyond RIM by participating on panels, serving on public boards and commissions, and leveraging public platforms to influence the science and art of architectural solutions. On a personal and community level, he is the recipient of numerous awards and achievements for the past 30 years.
Larry has fond memories of attending Northeast Alabama Community College. After graduating from Valley Head High School in May of 1968, he headed off to NACC. He credits NACC for providing him with a solid educational foundation, beginning leadership skills, and the desire to “give back” to the community, personally and professionally. “The year I spent at NACC prepared me to be accepted in the architecture program at Auburn University where I graduated with Honors in 1973, top of my class,” stated Larry.
The NACC Foundation invites graduates and friends of the College to show their support by purchasing tickets to the Holiday Gala. “The Foundation Holiday Gala is always a beautiful event filled with excitement,” stated Heather Rice, NACC Development Director. “Along with honoring our Alumnus of the Year, I am very excited about our entertainment this year.”
Northeast is lucky to have a very talented music department led by Mr. Stacy Morris and Mrs. Sara Markham, NACC’s music instructors. The NACC String Band will be performing along with NACC Encore. All of the students performing are on scholarships. We will also have special performances by Johnny and Andrea Okwu, Coordinator of High School Relations and Recruiting, and Jeff, English instructor and Shainah Hawes.
Tickets for the event are $75 and a Patron Table is $600. All funds raised support the mission of the College and scholarships for students. For more information or to reserve your seat, please contact Heather Rice at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2301 or email riceh@nacc.edu.
For additional college information, go to www.nacc.edu or download the free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.