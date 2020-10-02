The Fort Payne Municipal Election held on Aug. 25 saw only one of the five seats secured. A runoff election is set for Oct. 6 to elect council members to the other four seats. The eight candidates that made it to the runoff are:
• Smith, Phillip
• Eberhart, Johnny
• Ham, Randall
• Hill, Wade
• Brewer, Lynn
• Magbie, Charlene
• Ingle, Roger
• Smith, John
Voters only need to choose four of the eight remaining candidates in the Oct. 6 election. If more than four are selected, the ballot will be invalid and will not be counted.
Absentee voting: If your preferred candidate(s) do not receive a majority and vacant council seats remain, you can vote October 6 from an absentee ballot automatically mailed to you -- IF you checked both boxes for both elections on the application.
In person voting: In order to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Fort Payne City Council decided to consolidate polling places to two locations for this election only. Those places are the VFW Fairgrounds and the Wills Valley Recreation Center.
For more information, call Sonya Maynard, Fort Payne’s personnel receptionist and business license coordinator, at 256-996-3154.
