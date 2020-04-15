The Frothy Dog Coffee Company in Geraldine has added a new addition to its establishment this month, a “Blessing Box.”
Phillip and Charlotte Dooley, owners of the Frothy Dog Coffee Company, opened their doors in June of 2018. They offer espresso drinks, ice coffee, brewed coffee, flavored teas, frappes, smoothies, pastries, breakfast and lunch, also available, is the option of a low carb breakfast and lunch.
Co-owner Charlotte Dooley said they were trying to do something to help the community.
“We came up with a couple of ideas, but this idea was given to us by somebody else and we decided to try it out and see if it would work and if anybody who needs it would use it,” she said.
Dooley said the Blessing Box has been available for about a week now and it has gotten a good response. She said mainly paper items had been taken as far as they can tell.
“We’ve had a lot of people stock the cabinet. We would like to keep it just food, paper, cleaning and sanitary items and no clothing besides diapers,” she said.
Dooley said due to the limited space, they are only taking items that people can use during the current COVID-19 outbreak.
“We want to keep it clean and for it to be helpful to those who need it,” she said.
The Blessing Box is available for anyone in need and is located outside of the Frothy Dog.
“If anyone would like to contribute, please stop by during business hours and stock it. However, people can come and take whatever they need anytime. We don’t want them to feel like we are watching them,” said Dooley.
She said she understands people that are in need sometimes have a hard time reaching out.
“Take what you need, leave what you can,” Dooley said.
She said this was a way of them giving back and helping people out in the community.
“We have a wonderful community, which is why we chose to do business in Geraldine,” said Dooley.
According to Dooley, the Facebook post about the Blessing Box has gotten a good response on social media and they had a lot of people share it. They are hoping it will catch on for those who need it.
The Frothy Dog is currently operating on a drive-through and curbside service only. You may also use the “Quick Cup” app to preorder.
For regular updates, visit them on Facebook @frothydogcoffee.
The Frothy Dog Coffee Company is located at 41848 AL Hwy 75 in Geraldine. Business hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until further notice, they are not open on Saturday due to the coronavirus crisis.
