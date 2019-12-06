Breakfast with Santa to support Relay for Life

Mark your calendars for the second America’s Best Care Plus Pharmacy Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 14, at Applebee’s in Fort Payne.
ABC Plus, in partnership with Applebee’s, brings this Relay for Life fundraiser to the community.
ABC Plus Pharmacy President Jim Farmer said all proceeds from the breakfast fundraiser will support Relay for Life.
“We are proud to serve this community in such a personal and meaningful way, and we are grateful to Applebee’s for hosting our event again this year,” he said.
Tickets are $5 each and include three pancakes, two sausage links, a drink and a picture with Santa from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Children one year and under eat free with each paid ticket.
According to Farmer, partners at ABC Plus host or sponsor numerous community events throughout the year, including quarterly blood drives with Blood Assurance, the Heart Walk with Dr. Halaseh, and Race to Embrace, among others.
“We spend a lot of our time on Relay for Life, along with T-shirt and food sales throughout the year, Breakfast with Santa is one of many efforts we employ to raise funds in the fight to find a cure for cancer,” he said.
Farmer said Breakfast with Santa is a tremendous event, and last year they nearly ran out of food.
“But God saw fit to see us through. Our Applebee’s partner told us they had never experienced such a well-attended and well-run event,” he said.
Event organizers invite the community to join them for this great event for a great cause.
“It’s amazing what happens when we work synergistically within our community to achieve a common good,” Farmer said.
According to secure.acsevents.org, Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society and many other Cancer-related institutions, societies, and associations.
Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event and can be pre-ordered by calling 256-997-1770 or emailing relayforlife@abcplus.net.
