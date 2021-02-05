2021 Arbor Day Poster Contest winners announced

The Rainsville Tree City Board recently announced its 2021 Arbor Day Poster Contest winners.
Tree City USA Board Chairperson Kayron Guffey said this was the second year the city participated in the Alabama Arbor Day State Poster Contest that began in 1997.
The contest was open for 5th-grade students from Plainview High School and Cornerstone Christian Academy. However, due to COVID-19, CCA was unable to participate in the 2021 event.
“The theme for the contest was ‘Trees are Terrific...in Cities and Towns,” Guffey said. “Thanks to all the children that participated in the contest.”
The following are the 2021 Plainview Arbor Day poster winners:
• Brinley Summerford – First Place received $50.00
• Lindsey Noble – Second Place received $25.00
• Autumn Wooten – Third Place received $10.00
As a Tree City, Rainsville’s Tree City Board engages in various Arbor Day activities throughout the year, including the poster contest.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, The Tree City USA program has been greening up cities and towns across America since 1976. A city must meet four core standards of sound urban forestry management to achieve Tree City USA status.
