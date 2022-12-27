Winter arrives with a roar: Christmas 2022 marked by frigid temps, rolling power outages, icy roads

During the 24-hours of Dec. 23, the Tennessee Valley Authority supplied more energy than at any other time in its history – 740 gigawatt-hours, or 740 million kilowatt-hours.
The cold also produced a winter record for peak power demand of 33,425 megawatts at 7 p.m. CT when the regionwide average temperature was 9 degrees.
TVA directed local power companies to implement planned, short duration, intermittent power interruptions to maintain system reliably.
On Friday and Saturday, the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency announced that the Fort Payne Improvement Authority and Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative would likely begin “rolling blackouts,” leaving residential and business customers without power, one neighborhood at a time, for 20-30 minutes at a time. Everyone was urged to reduce consumption by lowering their thermostats, turning off lights and delaying use of major appliances such as washers and dryers.
On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective until 7 p.m., cautioning travellers to be aware of icy conditions on bridges and roads. Officials began closing roads accordingly, and by evening all roads in DeKalb County were deemed impassable.
On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported that many locations experienced a few hundredths to just around 1 inch of snowfall and widespread black ice overnight Monday, and numerous roads were closed during this period.
Thanks to road crews working overnight, by Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., state highways in DeKalb County were treated and passable, and several mountain gap roads were also chipped and passable. Secondary roads remained hazardous to travel, and some businesses announced delayed opening until sunny skies and temperatures above freezing by mid-morning could melt remaining snow and ice.
Temperatures rebounded into the mid to upper 40s after noon on Tuesday, drastically improving travel conditions in the late morning/afternoon hours.
