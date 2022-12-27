Winter arrives with a roar: Christmas 2022 marked by frigid temps, rolling power outages, icy roads

The fountain at City Park in Fort Payne froze over this weekend. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported that many locations experienced a few hundredths to just around 1-inch of snowfall, numerous road closings, and widespread black ice overnight Monday. 

 Steven Stiefel

During the 24-hours of Dec. 23, the Tennessee Valley Authority supplied more energy than at any other time in its history – 740 gigawatt-hours, or 740 million kilowatt-hours.

The cold also produced a winter record for peak power demand of 33,425 megawatts at 7 p.m. CT when the regionwide average temperature was 9 degrees.

