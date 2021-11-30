New hotel coming to Fort Payne

Candlewood Suites and Avid Hotel are coming to Fort Payne. The new lodging establishments will be owned by Vinnie Patel, the current owner of the city’s Hampton Inn franchise, and will be constructed on an adjoining vacant lot across from Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Additional lodging is badly needed in DeKalb County, according to John Dersham, president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism. Unlike most tourism destinations that took a massive hit during the pandemic, DeKalb actually saw an uptick that he attributes to the area being less convention-driven than larger cities and the desire of tourists to enjoy less-crowded outdoor spaces. He also attributes this to heavy promotion including ads in top publications touting Alabama.
“[Tourism] has seen record growth in the last year,” said Dersham, who was recently named chairman of the Alabama Travel Council, a statewide tourism group.
The total number of tourists spending the night can be difficult to track due to some owners of cabins and potential of some VRBO property owners not paying lodging tax. Additionally, many more out-of-town visitors opt to drive home to neighboring cities following day trips.
With existing hotels at near full occupancy, some travelers find they have to keep driving down the highway to find other accommodations for the night, so Dersham said he is relieved to keep more of them locally.
Candlewood Suites and Avid Hotel are both part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which includes hospitality brands such as Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Staybridge Suites, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton, Voco, Hualuxe, and Even Hotels.
The Candlewood Suites chain was started in 1995 by the founder of the Residence Inn chain. These extended-stay hotels focus primarily on rate-sensitive business travelers who typically stay only during the week. Typical amenities include spacious suites with fully equipped kitchenettes, free local calls, voice mail, data ports, and two phone lines; an on-site convenience store with food items at a low price (the Candlewood Cupboard); a free entertainment library of CD's and videos available at the front desk; complimentary guest laundry; a free 24-hour exercise facility; free fax service; and an outdoor barbecue gazebo. Candlewood Suites does not offer a free continental breakfast, however, a “brown bag" breakfast is available for purchase consisting of fruit, a granola bar, and a beverage via the Candlewood Cupboard. Daily room cleanings are typically not provided to extended-stay guests. Some locations are touted as being pet-friendly.
Avid Hotels are described as a midscale hotel brand built with an emphasis on communal spaces and targeted towards business or casual travelers staying for short periods of time who are looking to save money. The tier, launched in 2017, offers guests a self-serve breakfast including the "Good all round" table that includes granola bars, various pastries, and some drinks. There is a "Beverage bar" with an advanced self-service coffee machine that utilizes touch-screen technology that is open to guests at any time.
Efforts to reach Patel for comment were unsuccessful, but his ownership of Candlewood and Avid was confirmed by the front desk. It is unknown how many rooms the two hotels will feature.
