Rainsville Fire Department to purchase new life-saving device

The Rainsville City Council on Monday approved the purchase of a Lifepak 15 Cardiac Monitor for the Rainsville Fire Department.
Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright said distributed by the Stryker Corporation, the Lifepak 15 Cardiac Monitor performs a variety of functions that helps first responders running medical calls to work efficiently.
He said among the range of jobs, the device monitors blood pressure, End-tidal CO2 levels and serves as a manual defibrillator or automated external defibrillator (AED) mode.
Wright said the device is used by paramedics and other first responders, including the Fort Payne Fire Department.
Its many components are said to improve a patient’s outcome while providing valuable insight to support continued care.
Wright said this Stryker device will “free up a man” and lessen equipment carried, allowing first responders more control during critical events.
The council agreed the Lifepak 15 Cardiac Monitor can be a lifesaver in unforeseen circumstances and unanimously approved the purchasing of the Lifepak 15 Cardiac Monitor from Stryker at the cost of $41,368.98 paid from the American Rescue Plan Account funds.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Wright reminded the public the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s annual burn ban has been lifted.
“Remember it’s only legal to burn natural vegetation from that property,” said Wright.
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff reminded the public that Rainsville’s Holiday Open House is Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13. She said this year’s shopping event features Grinch Goldie. Retailers will hold a clue providing shoppers with the opportunity to collect all the clues that form a sentence revealing the location of “Goldie’’ and the possibility of winning $300 Chamber Bucks.
Participating retailers include Akins Furniture, Bargains 4 U, Beautiful Bronzed, Brantley’s Western Wear, Cricket Wireless, DeKalb Farmers Cooperative, Faith ‘N’ Hymn, Lydia’s ACE Hardware, Massage Therapy By Emily Centers, Merle Norman, Mona Liza’s Beauty Bar, North Alabama Trophy, Penny’s From Heaven Spa, The Pine Knot, The Honey Pot and Vicki’s Flowers and Gifts.
The council also:
• approved the travel training request of Dylan Haney and Caleb McSpadden from the Rainsville Police Department to the police academy.
• approved the travel training request of officer Dean White to the Athens Police Department for the FBI Crisis Negotiation training.
• approved City Clerk Kelly Frazier’s training request for the Clerk’s Conference virtual training from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5.
• approved travel request from Rainsville Library Director Sarah Cruze to travel to the Huntsville Public Library.
• approved the purchase of a heat and air unit for the Rainsville Public Library at the cost of $6,850 from DeKalb Refrigeration Services.
• approved placing two street lights along Scott Ave. S adjoining the Peaceful Acres Subdivision.
• approved the annual one-time pay raise for Rainsville City Employees. Councilman Derek Rosson said the one-time raise is something they do for the city employees before Thanksgiving each year and is a set rate.
• accepted Joel Moncus resignation from the Industrial Development Board.
• approved to add Brad Bunch to the Industrial Development Board.
• approved Resolution 11-01-2021, accepting Lee Boys Construction bid of $27,200.00 for Gravity Sewer Extension on Hwy 35.
Councilman Rickey Byrum and Brandon Freeman were absent from Monday night’s meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.