Rainsville holds budget workshop

The Rainsville City Council held a budget workshop Monday night to discuss the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 operating budget.
City Accountant Betty Holcomb briefed the council on the figures and adjustments made, taking into account the council's input and recommendations.
Holcomb said overall budget revenues are up 8% from the previous year.
“The expenditures are up 4.6%, we’ve actually increased our payroll-related expenditures 2.72% more than what we budgeted last year,” she said. “But the payroll right now, the way it's in there, is calculated without any cost of living raise.”
Holcomb said no department has less than they did last year.
“There's no decrease in any of the total expenditures from any department,” she said. “As it stands the surplus was $136,320.”
While discussing the surplus of the new fiscal year's budget, the council inquired about the 3% cost of living wage increase for city employees as part of their longevity and worker retention efforts.
The council also discussed the following items of interest:
• Purchasing of a new generator for the Rainsville Police Department, as their current generator is down and has undergone multiple repairs in efforts to keep it running.
• Purchasing a “patch machine” for the city to have the capability to conduct its own patchwork as opposed to waiting on the county to be able to schedule them.
• Discuss the hiring of a fireman with funds allocated during the current year's budget.
The council also spoke of a few other areas in need of modification, such as the chamber of commerce budget.
Concluding the workshop, Holcomb said adjustment for the additional
No changes were approved during Monday night's budget workshop. Holcomb said “hard numbers” can be expected for the upcoming council meeting when proposed changes will be voted on.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt and councilman Brandon Freeman were absent from Monday night's budget workshop.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2022.
