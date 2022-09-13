Rainsville holds budget workshop
Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

The Rainsville City Council held a budget workshop Monday night to discuss the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 operating budget.

City Accountant Betty Holcomb briefed the council on the figures and adjustments made, taking into account the council's input and recommendations.

