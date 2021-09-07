Deborah Ragsdale of Polymer Industries named IAPD President

Deborah Ragsdale of Polymer Industries, Henagar, Alabama has been named the President of the International Association of Plastic Distributor (IAPD) for 2021-22. The international trade association is comprised of companies engaged in the distribution and manufacturing of performance plastics worldwide. She was voted in by the IAPD Board of Directors at the 65th Annual IAPD Convention in Louisville, KY, USA on Monday, August 16, 2021. She officially took office for a one-year term beginning on August 19, 2021, at the conclusion of the convention.
She began her career with Polymer Industries in Henagar in 1989 as a receptionist before moving into various roles of increasing responsibility, such as accounting, office manager, purchasing manager, HR manager and eventually becoming the national distribution sales manager. For the past several years, Ragsdale has served on the IAPD Board of Directors, Executive Committee, Editorial Committee, Government Relations Committee, IAPD Plastics PAC Board of Directors and Audit Committee.
Ragsdale is a graduate of Ider High School and attended Northeast Community College and Jacksonville State University. She and her husband, Rickey Ragsdale are life-long residents of the area.
Ragsdale’s focus for her presidency will be on the value of relationships in the industry. She believes in the collective power of the plastics community and that strong relationships help people and companies overcome challenges.
“We are extremely proud of Deborah and all of her accomplishments. This is quite an honor as she is the first female president from the manufacturing sector. She has represented our company well with her dedication and talent. We look forward to watching the contributions she will make in the industry,” said Rohit Saigal, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, Polymer Industries.
