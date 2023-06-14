A company planning to bring an integrated medical cannabis facility to Henagar pitched the potential for 200 new jobs, starting at $15 an hour –- something that would have had a direct affect on the City of Henagar of $8,079,972 in compensation to workers, according to Jobs EQ.
But it all went up in smoke Monday afternoon, when the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission announced which companies received licenses to operate integrated facilties. RX Connections, the company that proposed a site in Henagar was not among five out of 38 integrated license applicants selected.
Henagar Mayor Lee Davis said he learned Henagar was not selected when the AMCC put out its list of licensees.
“We were hopeful; really disappointed about it,” Davis said. “We did everything we could,” he said, with public meetings with representatives of RX Connections.
He said the company already operates a similar business in Florida, and he’d felt they were well qualified to operate one in Alabama.
“I was hoping for the whole county that we’d get it,” he said.
“We had as good a thing as you could put together,” Davis said, regarding plans for the business. “But we didn’t get it. We’ll go on and look for something else.”
AMCC Vice Chairman Rex Vaughn announced at the meeting that the Commission intends to open a second offering of licenses for cultivators, secure transporters, and state testing laboratories.
“The Commission looks forward to affording more opportunities for individuals to participate in the industry,” explained Vaughn.
“These businesses will not only serve Alabama patients but provide business and job opportunities for local communities.”
But Vaughn didn’t mention licensing more of the type medical cannabis facility former Alabama Attorney General and President of RX Connections Troy King proposed.
He proposed a seed-to-sale location that would grow, process, distribute, and operate dispensaries.
Workers would go have gone through background checks and receive all necessary training, and the goal, he said, to hire locally.
During a public meeting in Henagar, King said that he’d picked the DeKalb County location for a reason.
“When we began looking for the perfect site, we gravitated towards North Alabama” stated King. “We gravitated toward an area that was hit hard by NAFTA (North Alabama Free Trade Agreement) and saw a lot of jobs leave and we came to explore the possibility, and I’ll be honest, we were greeted so warmly up here by everyone.”
The University of South Alabama (USA) was engaged by AMCC to coordinate the application review process and recruit evaluators to assess the scored exhibit items for all 90 applicants. USA utilized 66 evaluators, with experience relevant to the application content, to review one of eight scoring categories: (1) Financial Ability; (2) Business/Management Approach; (3) Operations Plans & Procedures; (4) Facility Suitability & Infrastructure; (5) Security Plan; (6) Personnel; (7) Quality Control & Testing; or (8) Marketing & Advertising. Each scored exhibit was independently reviewed by two evaluators to assess theapplicant’s solvency, stability, suitability, capability, projected efficiency, and experience, both in relation to any baseline set by the Commission as well as in comparison with other applicants.
“The Commission has worked diligently since the passage of the Darren Wesley “Ato” Hall Act to develop regulations and policies to facilitate an effective and safe medical cannabis industry,” explained Commission Director, John McMillan in a press release. “We are excited to begin working with those applicants who were awarded licenses to meet the needs of so many Alabamians who are living with debilitating conditions that can benefit from medical cannabis.”
Those applicants who were awarded a license will have 14 days to submit the appropriate license fee to the Commission. At its meeting on July 10, the Commission is scheduled to issue licenses in each license category.
The five companies that received integrated facility licenses were:
Flowerwood Medical Cannabis LLC
Southeast Cannabis Company LLC
Sustatainable Alabama LLC
TheraTrue Alabama LLC
Verano Alabama LLC
Cultivator Licenses went to:
Blackberry Farms LLC
Gulf Shores Remedies LLC
Pure by Sirmon Farms LLC
Twisted Herb Cultivation LLC
Processor Licenses were awarded to:
1819 Labs LLC
Enchanted Green LLC
Jasper Development Group LLC
Organic Harvest Lab LLC
Dispensary Licenses were granted to:
CCS of Alabama LLC
RJK Holdings AL LLC
Statewide Property Holdings AL LLC
Yellowhammer Medical Dispenaries LLC
The following were licensed as secure transporters:
Alabama Secure Transport LLC
International Communication LLC
Tyler Van Lines LLC
Certus Laboratories was the only facility licensed as a state testing lab.
