Alabama’s hospitals are grateful to Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris for their leadership [Wednesday] in announcing a statewide mask order. Hospitals across the state share their appreciation to our state’s leaders for highlighting the importance of the statewide mask ordinance in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Don Williamson, MD, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, reiterated that Alabama continues to set record highs for increasing cases, hospitalizations and now deaths. “Having a statewide order is a move that gives us the best hope of slowing down the spread of the virus and decreasing the stress on our hospitals and other healthcare providers.”
“We urge all Alabamians, young and old, to heed the new state directive and wear their masks,” Dr. Williamson added. “Coupled with social distancing and hand washing, wearing a mask is critical in preventing the virus from worsening.”
