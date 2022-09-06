Educator Amanda Wells reflects on career

When a teacher remains at their post for several years, they become a pillar of the school in a sense. Teaching year after year, leaving an influence on any number of students. Seeing students grow and change as they graduate and move on in their lives time and time again. Amanda Wells of Fort Payne High School is one of these pillars.
Wells started teaching in the fall of 2007 but her roots in Fort Payne go deeper than just a career choice.
She is from the area, same as her husband, and while attending Berry College to earn a Bachelor’s in physics, sometime in her junior year, after tutoring several people and realizing how much she enjoyed teaching math and science, she decided to go after a career in teaching.
After graduating from Berry College, she obtained her education specialist degree from the University of Alabama and applied for one of the openings FPHS had at the time following encouragement from former teachers and administration.
This career had another advantage, however. Wells was involved heavily in athletics during high school and college (mostly volleyball) and this position allowed her to stay involved with those programs as a teacher and coach.
So with these perks, the roots already in the area, and the career opportunity present at FPHS, Amanda became a physics teacher.
Over the 15 years since she has been teaching, Wells has had several fond memories.
According to her, one of the best feelings is the idea of completing sibling sets. Teaching all members of a family in a generation, and seeing how each sibling is different (and often times similar) to their counterparts. Another highlight for Wells is teaching students multiple times as they progress through high school and onwards, seeing their growth through the years.
Wells considers herself to be a very involved teacher, mentioning how growing connections with her students is the ultimate highlight. She said, “Generally just getting to know my students each year, hearing about their jobs, sports, clubs, activities, families, etc.” She continued, “listening to them tell me what they’re excited about, what they’re nervous or worried about… just getting to know them, learning what’s important to them, and letting them know that someone here at their school genuinely, truly cares about them!”
Unfortunately, Wells has had to face some truly devastating low points as the years go on. As someone who tries to form genuine connections and relationships with her students, the students that have passed away too early since she started teaching affect her deeply. In her own words, “the lowest points for me have definitely been when I’ve had students or former students who have died. After spending hours and days and months together during a school year, my students really begin to feel more like family to me. I’ve experienced a few devastating losses in the last 15 years.”
Despite this pain, Wells still loves her job dearly. Even though she didn’t originally plan on becoming a teacher. According to her, there wasn’t a lifelong dream to be an educator. It just came along in her junior year of college. “I didn’t really know what I wanted to be while I was growing up,” Wells explained. “I just followed my interests, and that absolutely led me straight into my career. It couldn’t have worked out any better. I really love my job, even more now than when I first started.”
The deep love she feels for her profession is impressive, especially when considering along with the number of changes and updates the education system has undergone in the past 15 years. Wells remembered, “we added Promethean boards (smart boards) in classrooms. When I first started, I just had a chalkboard on the wall in the front of my room and an overhead projector I could use…. The school began providing iPads for every student around 10 years ago… switched to Chromebooks somewhere along the way.” The introduction and implementation of technology in the school system have also built up a struggle that has been around teaching since the dawn of time. Maintaining attention amongst the students she teaches.
“I don’t know how strictly ‘modern’ this is, but there are many distractions for young people. Helping them to focus on the important things and not to get bogged down in the distractions is a big challenge sometimes.” Wells expressed this as the biggest struggle she faces in teaching. But she has some advice for future educators to try to combat this. She said, “building relationships is so important! The relationships you have with your students lay the foundation for anything and everything that you will be trying to teach them throughout a school year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.