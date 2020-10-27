County school board recognizes bus driver, mechanic

The DeKalb County Board of Education on Thursday recognized Danny Lindsey of the Transportation Department on his recently obtained School Bus Mechanic Certification awarded by the Alabama State Board of Education.
Barnett said Lindsey’s certification is important to them because not everyone obtains this particular certification.
“We have to get folks who are capable of learning [the material] and pass the certification in a timely manner,” he said. “[Lindsey] has certainly done that, and we are very proud of this accomplishment.”
DeKalb County Transportation Supervisor Keith Atchley said Lindsey came on board and in almost record time, even, received his certification.
“It’s no easy task, it’s a lot to learn, and he has done a fantastic job getting certified,” he said.
Atchley said Lindsey earned his school bus mechanic certification and obtained his certification to drive a bus.
After accepting his certification, Lindsey took a moment to extend his appreciation towards Barnett, Atchley, board members, and coworkers.
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved the Water Bottle Filler Project from Storm Master at $273.386.16
• approved the retirements of Tim Hixon - custodian - Fyffe High School - retirement - 9/30/20, Billy Durham - bus driver - Ider High School - retirement - 1/1/21 and Helen Carter Jones - CNP worker - Collinsville High School - retirement - 10/1/20
• approved the leave of absence of Brett Smith - science teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - 10/19/20-12/17/20, Chris Davis - band director - Plainview High School - 11/13/20-5/27/21, Christina Watkins - elementary teacher - Ider High School - 11/30/20-3/26/21, Dana Kittle - bus driver - Crossville Elementary School - 9/16/20-11/2/20, Dana Willis - CNP worker - Plainview High School - 9/23/20-11/2/20, David King - bus driver - Sylvania High School - 10/7/20-11/30/20 and Zeb England - custodian - Geraldine High School - 9/25/20-11/18/20
• approved the transfers of Jim Womack- assistant custodian (9-month/7-hour) to custodian (12-months) at Fyffe High School (2020-225) (effective 10/1/20), Deannna Erin Brown - itinerant EL to language acquisition coach for the District (2020-229) (effective 11/1/20) and Tyler Brooks - P.E. teacher at Sylvania High School to assistant principal at Ider High School (2020-231) (effective 11/1/20)
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Sharon Miller - elementary teacher (leave from 10/5/20-12/18/20) - Crossville Elementary School (2020-230)
• approved the support placements of Gloria Wilbanks - CNP worker - Crossville Middle School (2020-221) (effective 11/1/2020), Leisha Hancock - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Geraldine High School (2020-222), Josh Hill - assistant custodian (9-months/7-hour) - Fyffe High School (2020-226) (effective 10/21/2020), Diana Brown - ESL tutor - Crossville Middle School (2020-228) (effective 10/1/2020), Martha Vazquez Barrios - ESL tutor - Crossville Middle School (2020-228) (effective 10/1/2020), Alicia Seay - bus driver - Crossville Elementary School (2020-236) (effective 10/1/2020), Courtney Waldrop - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Plainview High School (2020-238), Amanda Chisenhall - itinerant special education Pre-K paraprofessional - Fyffe Special Services Center (2020-241) (effective 11/9/20), Tracy Hulgan - bus driver - Collinsville High School (2020-243) and Rachael Turvey - CNP worker - Collinsville High School (2020-244)
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Rickey Bryant - girls basketball and Jonnie Frost - art - for Ider High School, Erik Magnusson - cross country for Fyffe High School and Joseph Goza - jr. high basketball at Henagar Jr. High School
• approved the following contracts: Lakayla Willingham - 6th grade math teacher - Sylvania High School (2020-242), Sabrina Gore - homebound - IDEA B, Danette Townson - homebound - Local, RJ Lawn Care - Lawn Care Special Services - IDEA B, Sign Language Interpreting Services, LLC - Interpreting Services - IDEA B, Lyndsey Franklin - Fall Literacy Camp Teacher - Cares Act, Emma Harper - Homeless Driver/Translator - McKinney Vento, Diana Brown - ESL Tutor - Title I, Kimberly Ford - ESL Tutor - Title I, Marisol Munoz - ESL Tutor - Title I, Tracey Monroe - Interventionist at Henagar Jr. High School - Title I, Interquest Detection Canines - Substance Awareness and Detection Services - Local, Rhonda Jolley - Part-Time EL Teacher - State EL, Charles Warren - Contract Teacher - Local and Margaret Brown - Clerical at Central Office - Local
• Chairman Randy Pepper abstain his vote for Rhonday Jolley.
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
• approved the Henagar Junior High School new property line with the loss of 0.14 acres which was not of use to the school and intertwined with a current neighbor. The new property line is set to help with future liability issues.
• approved Security Improvement for User Devices
• approved the Beverage Agreement with CocaCola of Scottsboro for Plainview High School
• approved the Covington Flooring Agreement for the replacement and repair of Crossville High School gym
• Barnett and members of the board also recognized Fyffe High School and Plainview High School volleyball teams for their advancement in the state terminament. With a 3-1 win against Pleasant Valley last week, Plainview captured the AHSAA North Regional championship and the No. 1 seed from the north, while Fyffe swept Lauderdale County 3-0 in the third-place match to earn the No. 3 seed from the north in today's state tournament.
• board members appointed Carol Hiett and Randy Peppers as the 2020 AASB Delegates, with Robert Elliot serving as an alternate.
The next meeting will be held on Nov. 5, 2020, with a regular meeting at 5 p.m. budget hearing and work session at 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Facilities Building.
– Editor’s note: Times-Journal Sports Editor Glendon Poe contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.