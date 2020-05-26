Libraries continue services amid pandemic, some to reopen this week

Libraries throughout DeKalb County began opening their doors to patrons last week while others continued to workout plans for reopening day.
Rainsville Library Director Sarah Cruce said the library would remain closed until June 1. However, they are continuing to offer curbside service until then.
Those services include the service of materials, copies and faxes.
“We also have a computer in their lobby with internet access that is available for [30 minutes] use via appointment,” said Cruce.
She said a modified Summer Reading Program for the 2020 season would be posted on the library's Facebook page and is anticipated to start on June 1.
As stated on the library's Facebook post, there will be no registration, crafts will be handed out once a week to take home and a ready log has been posted online for patrons.
“Reading will begin on June 1. We are still unsure of our June large events on Thursdays but will post once we find out what distancing guideline will be for the summer,” said Cruce.
For updates, visit their Facebook pages @rainsvillelibrary and to schedule an appointment call 256-638-3311.
Geraldine Public Library staff said presently they are only doing curbside pick-up, Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The library's Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot 24/7. However, the staff said the opening of the library would be slow and careful.
Measures come from the COVID-19 number for DeKalb and Marshall counties that continue to rise.
Staff said the lack of hand sanitizing, mask and cleaning products are hard to find and “very” expensive for small libraries.
For updates, visit the Geraldine Public Library Facebook page or call 256-659-6663.
Geraldine Public Library is located at 13543 AL Highway 227 in Geraldine.
Check with your local library for individual updates and changes in procedures.
