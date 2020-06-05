Located in Sylvania, the DeKalb County Lake is known to most neighboring residents as Sylvania Lake, one of the jewels of DeKalb County.
Steven and Tracy Simmons have managed the lake for the last four years.
Steven Simmons said as a state public fishing lake, DeKalb County Lake is run by the Fisheries and Conservation Department in Montgomery and is an excellent public fishing site.
Stocked with largemouth bass, bluegill, shellcracker, crappie and catfish, the lake also features multiple boat ramps, a campground site with water and power available.
Simmons said they offer flat-bottom boat rentals for $30 with everything included, such as paddles, motor and battery. However, if you bring your own equipment, the rental is $5.
A valid Alabama State Fishing License is required for ages 16 and older. A daily fishing permit is $3 and free for ages 12 and under.
Simmons said they have RV hookups, restrooms in the campgrounds and a shower room inside the concession store for campers.
“We carry live bait such as redworms, crickets, nightcrawlers and chicken liver. We also have snacks, drinks and tackle,” said Simmons.
The lake features fishing and camping but no swimming, wading, recreation boating, jet skiing or sailboats.
“We don’t allow boats on the lake for any recreational purposes other than fishing. For instance, we allow kayaks and canoes for fishing, not just paddling around because it disturbs the fish, and the fishermen complain. They’re the ones buying the permits,” said Simmons.
Visitors may purchase a fishing permit and a launch permit for all kayaks at a total of $6 each. The cost to launch your boat is $3, and the camping fee is $20.
State Lakes Fishing Licenses are available for purchase at the lake. Daily resident fishing licenses are available at $6.40 and non-resident at $7.50.
“We have catch and release on the bass and everything else you can keep up to a limit,” said Simmons.
The following are specifications of the allowed limits:
• up to 30 crappie per-day
• 20 brim that includes blue gilled and shellcracker fish
• six catfish
He said the lake is open to the public from sunrise to sunset and is closed on Wednesdays.
“Starting July 1 to December, we are open every day except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and are closed for winter from December to January,” Simmons said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeKalb County Lake remained open, and Simmons said they saw triple the crowd.
Currently, due to the coronavirus, the Simmons are conducting business from one of the store windows. Because of that, they added a portable bathroom at the front of the lake for visitors who are not allowed access to the inside of the store.
“We have restrooms at the front of the lake and the back of the lake,” said Simmons.
For questions, contact DeKalb County Lake at 256-657-1300 and for updates follow them on Facebook @dekalbcountylake.
DeKalb County Lake is located at 720 County Road 194 (Michael Road) in Sylvania.
– Editor’s note: An in-depth story is being developed by staff writer Cinthia Rico and will appear in the upcoming July edition of the DeKalb Living Magazine.
