The principals of Fort Payne High School and Fort Payne Middle School spoke at the final school board meeting of the summer.
FPHS Principal Patrick Barnes shared that 95% of last year’s seniors graduated and 78% committed to attending college. The class of 2022 received over $7 million in scholarships.
“I’m so proud of our kids. This class was a great one and I cannot wait to see what they do,” Barnes said.
FPMS Principal Shane Byrd said 6th-8th graders being tested on reading and math scored higher than the state average.
Byrd also shared pictures of the updates on the retrofitting of the Quentin Benn gym replacing windows throughout the school to save electricity, replacing the baseboards in the 6th grade hallway and repainting door facings, stripes, classrooms and dressing rooms.
“We have an amazing staff and amazing students that we can’t wait to see thrive,” said Byrd.
The board approved raising the cost of employee and visitors breakfast and lunch by a quarter. Visitors’ prices for breakfast went from $2.50 to $2.75 and lunch from $3.60 to $3.85.
The next meeting will be August 25 at 6 p.m.
