Residents locked out of storm shelter Wednesday

When Henagar residents sought shelter from Wednesday night’s threat of severe weather, the storm shelter doors were locked.
In an online post, Mayor Lee Davis said that the normal protocol for the storm shelter is as follows per FEMA guidelines for the shelter. “Once a tornado watch is issued, the shelter is opened to the public and will remain open until the watch or the warnings are dropped for our area. [Wednesday] we had a lot of thunderstorms and tornado watches all over Alabama but never a watch issued for our area,” said Davis. “I watched the weather pretty much all evening, and by 9:00 p.m., every weather channel I watched said northeast Alabama was clear except for the thunderstorms; they said multiple times the threat of tornados was over for our area.”
Haley Lands lives in Henagar, and when she arrived at the storm shelter, she noticed people were standing at the door. “People were leaving, and we didn’t know what was going on,” said Lands. Her husband then ran to see if the doors were locked because no one had entered the shelter. Her husband, a local police officer, radioed in to ask what was going on, but no one knew.
“We waited in the car frantically as the parking lot started to fill up. We were considering going back home because we didn’t know if they would open it in time. We were all panicking. People were standing by the door with their children getting soaked,” she said.
The family decided to go back home but discovered they were blocked in with no choice but to attempt turning around in the grass and risk getting stuck in the mud. The family continued to wait. “The thought of us being blown away while trapped in our car with our children in the back, freaking out because we had to wake them from sleep and drag them to a safer place and not knowing what was happening made Jeremy and I so enraged,” said Lands.
Lee Davis said the shelter is opened by volunteers that have sat through the training videos and filled out the necessary paperwork that FEMA requires them to do. “At one time, we had five volunteers that would take care of opening the shelter in the event of a watch. Now we have one. One man that volunteers to get up in the middle of the night or weekends or holidays and go open a shelter and sit there until the storms have passed,” he said.
“Now, the thing I have offered [Thursday] to everyone that’s called and offered, and to everyone reading this, we can always use volunteers, anyone that wants to help is more than welcome to come to the city hall and watch the FEMA videos and fill out the paperwork and get a key to open the shelter and help out,” said Davis.
The shelter is only unlocked during a tornado watch per guidelines from whom the shelter is funded. “I don’t blame the city worker,” said Lands. “I don’t blame anyone in particular; it’s just the way the system is set up. I have never been so scared in my life and felt like a failure as a parent because I was unable to provide them the protection I had planned for. It was a moment I will never forget, and something needs to change.”
Davis says the shelter has operated successfully for years; this is the first time there has been an issue. “We now have keys to the shelter at the police department and fire department so emergency responders can open the shelter and stay there until one of the volunteers get there to stay. This plan was implemented before everyone left the shelter last night,” Davis said.
Davis stated he is informing everyone why things happened the way they did and what they’ve done to correct the issue to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
The city is also inviting concerned citizens to come to city hall and volunteer so “we can, as a community, come together to ensure potentially devastating events like this never happen again.”
The following community shelters are located in DeKalb County. Pets, weapons, drugs, alcohol and tobacco are not allowed in the shelter.
• City of Crossville: 14521 Alabama Highway 68 (beside the Crossville Fire Department)
• City of Henagar: 1106 Greenbriar Dr. (located 1/4 miler south if Koch Food)
• Town of Powell: 110 Broad St. N. (Across from Town Hall)
• City of Rainsville: 76 Chavies Road (Behind Plainview School)
• Town of Shiloh: 2489 Main Street Rainsville (Behind Shiloh FD)
• Town of Fyffe: 514 Campbell St (Behind Town Hall)
• Town of Geraldine: 41303 Highway 75 (Behind Town Hall)
• Town of Sylvania: 14 Enterprise St (Behind Sylvania FD)
• Upper Sand Mtn. Parrish: 22474 Highway 35, Sylvania (Inside Upper Sand Mtn Parrish)
• Town of Valley Head: 9600 Highway 117, Valley Head (Adjacent to the City Park)
• DeKalb County Court Referral: 210 Grand Ave. SW, Fort Payne (Between the Courthouse and the Revenue Commission Office)
