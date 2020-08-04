Northeast Alabama Community College Learning Resources Center was among organizations around the state awarded more than $53,000 in grants in the latest round of grant giving by Alabama Humanities Foundation.
Through the grant, the Center will host a series of webinars on family history research called Family History: A Webinar for Beginners.
It will involve three introductory webinars on the topic of family history using newly licensed software. The program’s purpose will be to assist people who have an interest in family history research but are not sure where to begin.
Additionally, it will help people in Jackson and DeKalb Counties better understand the history and culture of the region.
AHF awards all grants on a quarterly basis. Applicants are required to create an account through AHF’s Online Grant Management System and must submit a Letter of Intent (LOI) online at least four weeks before the submission deadline. Once AHF approves the LOI, applicants will receive access to the full grant application.
Application deadlines are: March 15, June 15, Sept. 15 and Dec. 15. For more information, go to alabamahumanities.org.
About the Alabama
Humanities Foundation
Alabama Humanities Foundation mission is to foster learning, understanding and appreciation of our people, communities and cultures. As the independent, state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the AHF supports and offers programs that will enhance the minds and enrich the lives of Alabamians.
