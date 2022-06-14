Valley Head prepares for Centennial celebration

With Valley Head’s 100th Centennial celebration approaching, the town and its residents are preparing for quite an event.
On July 2, Valley Head will host its 100th year commemoration at Valley Head Town Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Everyone who attends can enjoy free food and drinks. Prizes will be given out including a free trip to Lake Winnepesaukah for a family of four, among many others.
The town of Valley Head is also compiling stories about its citizens, businesses and progress made over the past 100 years.
Valley Head town clerk Debra Rhodes describes the celebration as “a big birthday party.”
Rhodes says there will be a “huge sheet cake” for everyone to eat, and there might even be a birthday song sung.
Those who attend the event will also receive a wooden token celebrating the centennial. Rhodes said, “This is just a little something for people to remember about the day and all we celebrate.”
The small town has even gotten Governor Kay Ivey to sign a proclamation honoring Valley Head on its 100 years as a municipality.
The small municipality was founded near the headwaters of Big Wills Creek and is located along the Chattanooga to Birmingham line of the Alabama Great Southern Railroad.
With family friendly restaurants located right in town like Tigers Inn and the Rib-Shack. Valley Head also has several local businesses and retails such as Nena’s Produce and Fritz Structural Steel and Inspec Tech
