Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine wins points for persistence, but so far the state highway department isn’t budging on his request for a traffic signal to be added at the intersection of Greenhill Boulevard/U.S. 11 and Airport Road.
Three traffic studies analyzed the intersection. It’s when the various industries on Airport Road switch shifts around 4 o’clock that cars back up at the intersection and it becomes what Baine described as a "nightmare”.
“I’m going to keep on pushing this,” he said.
“People have mentioned this to me since I first got on the city council. Their studies say a red light is unwarranted there, but I beg to differ.”
It is mostly dangerous for anyone attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. 11, which requires waiting for a gap between oncoming traffic from both directions.
This requires rapid acceleration to avoid getting side-swiped, and those who don’t take these risks feel the pressure of cars accumulating behind them.
“I’m wondering whether someone has to die [to get a traffic signal there],” Baine said Wednesday while giving an update on city matters to the Fort Payne Optimist Club. “Two ladies in an accident there were airlifted to Erlanger. I don’t know their condition but I heard that one of the accident victims has had multiple surgeries and the other was in a coma.”
Baine gave officials at the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) credit for listening to his concerns, conducting three studies and working this week to construct a dedicated deceleration lane designed to allow traffic to slow down and veer right to merge onto U.S. 11 without completely stopping at the intersection.
“I don’t know that this is going to fix the problem,” Baine said.
Much like railroad crossings blocked by halted trains that prompt regular calls for an overpass, both situations create inconveniences for drivers simply trying to get from point A to point B, but neither is a problem that citizens face all day every day. While those facing a wait on Airport Road would welcome the addition of a signal, drivers on Greenhill may view it as a nuisance adding time to their commute and the proposed signal may reduce the number of right-angle crashes but increase the total number of crashes due to rear-end collisions.
When determining where to install traffic signals, traffic engineers generally evaluate factors such as the amount of traffic, pedestrian activity, the history of crashes at the site, delays to existing traffic flow, whether there are school children nearby, and the speed of traffic approaching the intersection being studied.
The mayor said House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, and State Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, have both written letters to the highway department. Baine suggested that citizens can send him emails to complain about the intersection that he can print out and present to ALDOT to demonstrate that the request for a signal isn’t frivolous.
Baine said it can be frustrating because nothing happens quickly when the state plays a role because every community in the state wants their needs given priority, then they must coordinate with local government, prepare engineering plans and award complex contracts before installation even begins. On average, it takes 1-2 years for an approved traffic signal to be installed, assuming plans proceed smoothly and funds are available.
The city’s ability to address problems on roads is limited by jurisdictional boundaries, with the public not always understanding this distinction. Gault Avenue, for example, is a major artery for state and federal highways, U.S. Route 11 and Alabama Highway 35.
Baine noted that plans to modify the intersection of Glenn Boulevard and Airport Road have dragged on far longer than expected. Meanwhile, the area presents a risk to citizens because it is confusing to navigate. But at least it has a traffic signal to regulate the orderly flow of traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.