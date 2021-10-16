Because mammography is still the best tool for early detection of breast cancer, Joy to Life is dedicated to making sure that good reliable information is afforded to all women in Alabama, and that all women (without insurance) have the opportunity to receive lifesaving mammograms and screenings. Good breast health is absolutely necessary for all women.
Second only to skin cancer, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in American women. Early detection is key to a women’s chance of survival, and the Joy to Life Foundation passionately believes in early detection and that all women in Alabama should have the screenings they do desperately need and deserve no matter their financial situation.
The Joy to Life Foundation partners with the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, a division of the Alabama Department of Public Health. Together they provide mammograms and other breast screenings for women ages 40-49 who need help. For more information call your local health department for an appointment.
Independently of the ABCCEDP, The Joy to Life Foundation provides help for women under 40 making sure that all age women in our state receive help. If you are under 40 and need us, please call the JTL Foundation directly (334-284-5433) or send an email to info@joytolife.org.
The Joy to Life Foundation also helps men with breast problems. In fact, JTL is the only organized group in Alabama that will pay for a man to be screened. Although the risk is much lower, men get breast cancer too, and we are committed to being there for all people in Alabama that need our help.
If you have any questions at all about the Joy to Life Foundation and our services, please contact them at 334-284-5433 or info@joytolife.org.
– Editor’s Note: This information was obtained from https://liveheregivehere.org/what-we-do/
