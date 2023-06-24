A man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 59 near DeKalb County Road 608 about one mile north of Fort Payne, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Kaysohn T. Baker, 32, West Hempstead, N.Y., was killed when the 2015 International Durastar he was a passenger in left the road and hit a parked 2017 Peterbuilt tractor trailer occupied by William J. Lewis, 58, of Cartersville, GA. Lewis was injured and transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center. The International's driver, Marvin A. Campbell, 36, of Chattanooga, was injured and taken to Erla
