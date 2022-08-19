DeKalb County E-Center coming to Rainsville

DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center President Vicky Kirby briefed the Rainsville City Council on Monday regarding the new E-Center coming to Rainsville.
Kirby provided a brief overview of what the E-Center is all about, highlighting several points of interest, including:
• why it was created - the E-Center's mission is to encourage, empower, mentor, and educate, providing services and training to all with a desire to succeed in their career and life.
• how it will be utilized - the utilization revolves around three main concepts or pillars, educate, equip and empower
Kirby said programs would be available for students in Kindergarten through college, preparing them to enter the workforce, go to college or become entrepreneurs.
To equip and empower participants, she said, “we will be implementing programs, providing space, tools and training, use other resources and partnering with other companies and entities to help citizens excel in their lives or business endeavors.”
• where they are in the process - the initiative began in 2016, became a 501c3 organization, and continued working through its four-phase plan to reach its goal.
E-Center Phases and goals:
501c3 created and established the board
Pillar structure developed
Staff structure and staff recruitment
Implement programs and define performance measures per pillar
Annual progress report to stakeholders
Create membership structure
Develop a long-term plan for members
Collaborate with all entities and community leaders and citizens of DeKalb County
An E-Center in every community in DeKalb County
The new E-Center will be housed at 246 McCurdy Avenue North in Rainsville.
“We’ve been very fortunate that Dennis Hicks donated the building to be rent-free for a year, for us to kind of test this out and see how we can get started up here,” said Kirby. “We will utilize it by building co-working spaces, conference rooms, small business, and professional space, manufacturing and shop space, and we will have K-12 and college student learning centers and programs.”
The vision statement of the E-Center is championing innovation through a collaborative community effort for the benefit of DeKalb County.
Services include co-working spaces, classes, networking events, workshops, community events, training, mentoring, educational services, grant writing and collaboration.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt and council members express their enthusiasm for the new venture coming to their town, saying they are looking forward to the follow-up meeting that’s in the works.
For more information, visit the DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center at www.fpdec.org.
