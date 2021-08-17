Clifton advises agencies on Homeland Security grant applications

In response to confusion about what local agencies should request in terms of grant applications, the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency has clarified a few points concerning State of Alabama Homeland Security funding. The deadline for applications was extended to August 27 at 5 p.m. Each entity seeking funding must first open an online portal.
“It is entirely up to each jurisdiction as to what they request,” said EMA director and Homeland Security Point of Contact J. Anthony Clifton. Agencies indicated to him that the priority equipment to submit grant requests for includes communications equipment, Emergency Operations center upgrades, and prevention and protection mission area equipment.
In a letter, Clifton recommends purchasing Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) equipment and possibly using funds through the American Relief Program Act (ARPA) to fund other parts of the project. Both hardware and software are needed to have a complete system.
“I believe that purchasing hardware for a CAD system would be a good use of the grant funding because if the ARPA funding is used to purchase the CAD then we will need hardware to make it run,” he wrote.
He said his office is awaiting word on whether ARPA funding gets approved and urged agencies not to confuse that source with competitive ALEA/Homeland grant funding. He further clarified that only P25 communcations equipment can be purchased with ALEA funding and the county is not P25 compliant, although Motorola makes a triband radio that will receive UHF, VHF and 700-800 MHz signals.
“If we are able to use the ARPA funding to become P25 compliant then you will be able to continue to use the same radio,” he wrote. “You are applying along with other jurisdictions in the state and there is only so much money to be divided,” Clifton wrote in the letter.
Clifton asks the agencies to contact him directly if they have other questions.
The authorized equipment list can be viewed at https://www.fema.gov/grants/guidance-tools/authorized-equipment-list.
