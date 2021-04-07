Employee of local Water Board arrested

Jessica Kay Hosch, 33 of Rainsville, on Monday was charged with Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card (x3) and Identity Theft (x3). Hosch was an employee of the DeKalb Jackson Water District located in Ider.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Hosch obtained the credit or debit card numbers when customers would pay their bill and then use them to make online purchases. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office found two victims of her crime that live in DeKalb County. This investigation is ongoing as more charges are possible.
“We are asking all customers of the DeKalb Jackson Water District to check their bank statements and if you find any fraudulent charges, please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801,” according to a statement released Tuesday.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden thanked the DeKalb Jackson Water District for their cooperation in the investigation.
“I just want to thank our Investigations Unit for the great job they did on this investigation,” Welden said. “Working these types of crimes are extremely difficult for our investigators due to the difficulty in obtaining evidence. We very much appreciate the cooperation of the DeKalb Jackson Water District during this investigation. We have an amazing team that works day and night to catch thieves like this.”
Welden asked the public to “keep a check on your bank statements and if you notice anything out of the ordinary, please contact your financial institution immediately. And, as always, call us if you need us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.