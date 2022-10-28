The Fort Payne Board of Education approved a contract for new lighting for the soccer fields near the high school at Thursday night’s meeting.
The contract was awarded to Musco Lighting LLC, which had a bid of $164,500, to build the lights and poles for them. The contract was a pre-approved Cooperative Purchasing Agreement, approved by the Alabama State Department of Education.
Musco is the same company hired by the City of Fort Payne last month to provide new lighting for the Sports Complex, which is on the other side of the railroad tracks from Fort Payne High School. Superintendent Brian Jett recommended them during a city council meeting to discuss ways to save money by renovating the existing recreational facilities, which is currently happening.
The school board also discussed whether to allow Child Nutritional Program (CNP) workers to work additional hours on the weekend.
The primary reasoning behind this decision is due to a lack of delivery drivers for groceries that the school needs.
“It’s the same kind of case that we had back when COVID was raging. A lot of these deliveries are going to be on their off time on Saturdays or Sunday afternoons. I hope not but it could be,” Jett explained.
Due to the irregular schedules of these deliveries, he said these additional hours are needed to receive and stock the deliveries as they arrive late. The school board voted unanimously to authorize this alternative as needed.
In other business, Jett specifically mentioned the success experienced by Steve Black’s new introductory drone program.
Five students earned their Unmanned Aircraft Systems license after passing the required tests, making them now legally allowed to fly and operate drones in a business setting. The students are Frankie Solis, Kali LaGrone, Dylan Loudermilk, Evelyn Mateo and Presten Hunt.
Seven other students plans to take the same test over the next few weeks.
The board also approved the following personnel changes:
Jamie McClung was transferred from assistant principal at Williams Avenue Elementary School to Early Childhood (Pre-K) Director at WAES, effective October 1, 2022.
Kristy Bell was approved as an attendance specialist within Fort Payne City School System, effective November 1, 2022.
Lizbet Medina-Trinidad was approved as a system-wide English learner aide, effective November 1, 2022, pending a background check and WorkKeys test scores.
The board approved several additions to the substitute lists for all schools in the system, but the specific list was not available at the time of writing.
The board approved an ALDSE-approved Teacher Education and Mentoring contract in the area of math for Stephanie Gruber. The contract is a one-year preliminary contract, effective October 6, 2022.
The board, in addition to those personnel changes, approved a request for out-of-state travel. Patrick Barnes, the athletic director/principal at Fort Payne High School, will be traveling with the FPHS wrestling team to multiple locations, including trips to Dade County, Ga., on Dec. 8, 2022, Armuchee, Ga., on Dec. 22-23, 2022, and Marion County, Tenn, on Jan. 10, 2023.
