The Fort Payne Board of Education approved a contract for new lighting for the soccer fields near the high school at Thursday night’s meeting. 

The contract was awarded to Musco Lighting LLC, which had a bid of $164,500, to build the lights and poles for them. The contract was a pre-approved Cooperative Purchasing Agreement, approved by the Alabama State Department of Education. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.