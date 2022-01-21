Lawmakers updated constituents Thursday in a Zoom conference call coordinated by the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce.
House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, and State Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, provided details about the special session called by Gov. Kay Ivey to allocate money from the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress in March 2021. Bills would use 36% of the money for the expansion of broadband internet access, 29% for water and sewer projects, and 20% for health care services.
Ledbetter said there are some areas of the state where wells have gone dry and citizens lack clean drinking water, unable to even wash their clothes. Livingston detailed the projects involving expansion of broadband internet access.
Ledbetter praised Farmers Telecommunication Cooperative for its efforts to adopt high-speed connections much earlier than many other utilities across the state.
“We take for granted what we have in Northeast Alabama,” Ledbetter said, noting that he had recently learned that the majority of job applications are not submitted online rather than in-person by jobseekers.
Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy thanked FTC and the legislators for their leadership on such issues, noting that broadband Internet access has become a critical resource that communities must have in order to recruit new industries or remote workers who get to live in beautiful DeKalb County because they have a reliable way of working online.
They want to allocate some of the funds to volunteer fire departments whose ability to hold usual fundraising events have been hurt by the pandemic.
Livingston said the federal money comes with strings attached and “the Feds will look for a way to get that money back if it isn’t spent in the correct way.” An oversight committee is charged with making sure the stringent reporting requirements are met with projects falling within the designated categories.
Ledbetter encouraged municipalities to learn more and submit proposals for “shovel-ready projects.”
He said the state has come a long way in addressing the mental health needs of Alabamians, especially in the schools, and about $36 million of the funds may go to agencies in that category.
“Because of the efforts of Gov. Ivey and others, mental health no longer has the stigma it once had,” Ledbetter said.
Livingston credited Ledbetter as the person largely responsible for “taking the bull by the horns and addressing the needs of the state after funding for mental health programs in Alabama had been severely cut in the years before that.”
Both lawmakers said they are remaining very conservative in spending on projects as the state sees the rewards for doing so in recent years. Whereas other states are hurting from a lack of revenue to respond to their urgent needs, Alabama is in relatively good shape, especially the education trust fund. Ledbetter called the federal money “fool’s gold” in terms of treating it as free to wildly spend as if it might not be needed tomorrow.
