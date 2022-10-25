Parents and guardians of high school seniors can join Northeast Alabama Community College on Nov. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Math, Science, and Engineering Technology Center to learn more about NACC’s programs.
Consider the following:
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 1:49 pm
Parents and guardians of high school seniors can join Northeast Alabama Community College on Nov. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Math, Science, and Engineering Technology Center to learn more about NACC’s programs.
Consider the following:
• NACC’s tuition is one half or less than four year schools
• The Aspen Institute considers NACC to be one of the top community colleges in America
• The campus has been ranked #1 in Alabama for safety.
• NACC helps to look after children to help them succeed and stay in school.
• Northeast also has the highest student retention rate of any comprehensive community college in the state.
Northeast is a comprehensive community college with some 2,650 students registered for the fall semester.
The Aspen Institute has rated NACC as one of the top community colleges in America five times. This is out of some 1,200 community colleges. The college is characterized by the use of advanced educational technology that is available to students.
The college has been ranked number one in various categories within the Alabama Community College System.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
Questions? Contact Andrea Okwu or Paige Vaughn at 256.638.4418 ext 2258 or 2268, or email them at okwua@nacc.edu or vaughnp@nacc.edu.
