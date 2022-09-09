Several new businesses are opening in DeKalb County this month, according to the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce and other sources.

Fort Payne Urgent Care opened September 6 at 2605 Gault Avenue N. A ribbon cutting event is planned September 12 at 10 a.m. It is operated by Luiz Juan, a board certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Acute Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner who grew up in Fort Payne and has 11 years of experience working in the local ER. The practice offers lab work, xrays, care for sickness and wounds/lacerations, IV therapy and more. For more information, call (256) 979-1990.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.