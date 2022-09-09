Several new businesses are opening in DeKalb County this month, according to the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce and other sources.
Fort Payne Urgent Care opened September 6 at 2605 Gault Avenue N. A ribbon cutting event is planned September 12 at 10 a.m. It is operated by Luiz Juan, a board certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Acute Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner who grew up in Fort Payne and has 11 years of experience working in the local ER. The practice offers lab work, xrays, care for sickness and wounds/lacerations, IV therapy and more. For more information, call (256) 979-1990.
On September 9, TrueCare Medical Clinic was welcomed with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The family medical clinic offers wellness visits, sick/injury visits, DOT exams, sports physicals, chronic disease, and medication management.
The Chamber plans a Breakfast and Business event at the Fort Payne UPS Store No. 6183, under the new ownership of Terry and Courtney Nunley, on September 14 beginning at 7:30 a.m., with a ribbon cutting following at 8 a.m. The store offers in-store and online printing, document finishing, mailbox rentals for receiving mail and packages, notary, packing, shipping, and freight services. Jody and Nicole Goggans originally opened Fort Payne’s UPS Store in May 2010.
The Chamber also invited members to enjoy a Business After Hours event on September 22 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Cook Castle located at 1319 Scenic Road East in Fort Payne as the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation joins as new Chamber members. This beautiful venue is something you must see! Refreshments will be sponsored by Vicky Kirby of Edward Jones. To learn more about the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation, visit thejeffandlisacookfoundation.org.
Another ribbon cutting originally planned for September 7 was moved to October 7 for Marathon Station at 1219 Greenhill Blvd NW on the occasion of them becoming new Chamber members. The station is under the new ownership of Jack Patel and offers Hunts Brothers Pizza, among other convenience store needs.
