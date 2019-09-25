If you think there is nothing to do or see in DeKalb County, I’d like to invite you into our world here at DeKalb Tourism. There is so much going on here all the time that our problem is one of making sure we can keep up with the constant on slot of information about dates and times and where to go and when.
I love all the great things we have to do and see here. I try to attend as many events as possible and so does my staff. Sometimes we have to figure out who is going where. This week is the 64 annual VFW DeKalb County Agricultural Fair. DeKalb Tourism always has a booth there. Each of us works at least one day there but our very own Avice Pearson works the booth most nights.
Avice has represented tourism in DeKalb County for many years. Avice has worked at DeKalb Tourism for 16 years and was with the DeKalb Welcome Center prior to that. If you want to know anything about what to do and see around these parts, just ask Avice. Oh, now that I’ve gone off on a bragging spiel about Avice, I have more to say about the other ladies of DeKalb tourism.
I am the only guy so, I am talking about the women all the time. Kayla Worthey and Michele Wooden are the source of most of the information you see on our digital marquee, our website and social media. Michele does the input for our very popular digital marquee. She has it booked for two weeks in advance. We usually run four messages at a time, so while sitting at our intersection of Hwy 35 and Airport Road you can see all four. The sign operates off a computer program of which Michele keeps current so everything we know of interest to the traveler or to the community will be listed. Michele also works on our social media and our website. Michele and Kayla do almost all of our website management. The daily input of events and other updates and changes keeps our web stats high and keeps you, the viewer, totally current. Kayla does a lot of our website and social media management but also manages digital advertising. The whole staff works on creating and managing our brochure construction and dissemination.
Back to the Fair. You have tonight, Friday and Saturday to enjoy our wonderful fair. Everyone will tell you it is the best county fair in the region. Charles Stephens, fair chairman, and the VFW Fair staff and volunteers work year round planning this great event each year.
I love all the animal exhibits and all the great competitions this fair has in all the agricultural categories, horticulture, arts and crafts, canning, photography and many more.
We just finished our Boom Days Heritage Festival last weekend. I hope you were there for some of the many great events during the weekend.
— John Dersham is president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
