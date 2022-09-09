Drivers passing through Fort Payne have experienced intermittent lane closures along 8.3 miles of the interstate since 2020 while Wiregrass crews have dug up and broken apart the foundational concrete pavement slab and replaced the 20-inch hole with compacted crushed aggregate base. The project cost $27,402,601.

However, next week, crews will install signage for another project on I-59 in the same area.

