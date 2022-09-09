Drivers passing through Fort Payne have experienced intermittent lane closures along 8.3 miles of the interstate since 2020 while Wiregrass crews have dug up and broken apart the foundational concrete pavement slab and replaced the 20-inch hole with compacted crushed aggregate base. The project cost $27,402,601.
However, next week, crews will install signage for another project on I-59 in the same area.
“This project will resurface the southbound roadway, from north of U.S. 11 to south of Alabama 35. Unlike the projects on the northbound side, this one is not a reconstruction. It will consist of crack sealing and an overlay,” Burkett said.
However, it does include shoulder widening on the next eight miles of the southbound roadway north of this area, in preparation for the future reconstruction of the northbound roadway from north of Fort Payne to north of Hammondville.
“So, in all, it will be a nearly 16-mile work zone. The contractor will focus on the shoulder widening on the northern part first because the northbound reconstruction project is anticipated to be bid late this year or early next year,” Burkett said.
Work will take place during the daytime. Motorists should expect single-lane closures. This project is expected to take about half a year, but due to temperature restrictions on the materials involved in this type of resurfacing, it is weather-dependent. When cold weather arrives, it could delay any remaining work until spring.
The contractor is also Wiregrass Construction and the contract amount is $5.5 million.
A section of I-59 south of DeKalb County has had northbound traffic shifted to the southbound inside lane since February and is scheduled to be completed in May 2024. The average travel time between Attalla and the Georgia line is presently 55 minutes at 65 mph.
Intermittent lane closures should also be expected between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Alabama Highway 75 near Church Street in Rainsvlle, with that project scheduled to end September 30, 2022.
