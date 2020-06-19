The LRAC board recently discussed whether to postpone its Chalk Art event on June 27, taking into consideration the continued rise of positive COVID numbers in Alabama. It was decided to “pivot” to a degree so that we can provide the safest environment for everyone.
Participation will be limited to entrants who have registered in advance for the chalk art contest.
They are canceling the “exhibit” aspect of the event. If you were planning to come see the art, they respectfully ask that you stay home. Thank you for understanding. After the event, photos will be posted of all the entries on social media, where everyone will have the opportunity to vote.
Fresh air and sunshine help minimize the risk of viral transmission, but the following precautions will be implemented:
• Entrants will be spaced at least 20 feet apart.
• Social distancing must be maintained.
• The line for the ice cream truck (free ice cream) will be staggered to maintain distancing.
• Chalk will not be shared with others.
• Masks are strongly encouraged but not required (LRAC volunteers will be wearing masks.)
• They respectfully request that those who have recently been sick or are feeling under the weather please stay at home.
LRAC currently have 27 registered entrants (in 11 groups). They are pleased to be able to offer an opportunity for people to be outside and be creative and look forward to sharing the results on Facebook and Instagram.
If you’d like to participate, you must pre-register by Thursday, June 25, at littleriverartscouncil.org/chalk-art. LRAC will confirm your registration by email. Limited to 50 entrants.
• Colored sidewalk chalk will be provided (or you may bring your own)
• Come prepared with ideas of what you’d like to create.
• Each individual or family will have a 20 foot space on the path, so we can keep safe distances. The path is about 4 foot wide.
• All entrants will enjoy a free treat from the ice cream truck that will arrive at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.