Former Judicial Candidate Pleads Guilty

Teresa Darwin Phillips, 43, of Sylvania, a former candidate for DeKalb County district judge, recently entered guilty pleas to nine felony offenses, including theft of property, theft by deception and financial exploitation of the elderly. She could face as much as 20 years in the state penitentiary.

A former candidate for DeKalb County district judge recently entered guilty pleas to nine felony offenses, include two counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of first-degree theft by deception, a count of third-degree theft by deception, a count of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, and second- and third-degree theft of property counts.

On Nov. 7, Teresa Darwin Phillips, 43, of Sylvania, entered an “open” or “blind” plea, which is a guilty plea with no agreed-upon sentencing recommendation by the State. The offenses to which she pled, which are class B, C and D level felonies, have recommended ranges of punishment from one year and one day up to 20 years in the state penitentiary. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February 2, 2023, according to the District Attorney’s office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.