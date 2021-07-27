Last year, the U.S. Census Bureau gathered data about the population of the United States as required by law. After months of compiling all of the collected data, the public is set to begin receiving the more detailed county, city and census tract level data in mid-August.
“We will be releasing redistricting numbers [on] August 16, and more user-friendly file format on data.census.gov by September 30 of this year,” said Public Affairs Specialist Jewel Jordan.
Results including statistics on age, sex, race and ethnicity, and details about the center of population will all be forthcoming.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Dr. Gina Raimondo, said, “2020 brought unprecedented challenges: a global pandemic, destructive wildfires, the most active hurricane season on record and civil unrest across the country. With all of that happening, the Census Bureau had to quickly adapt its operation to confront these challenges head-on.”
She transmitted the 2020 Census population and apportionment count for each state to the White House in April.
The 2020 Census counted 331 million people, according to Michael Cook, division chief of the bureau’s public information office. This represents an increase of 7.4% over the official population count from the 2010 Census. This population growth rate is lower than the previous growth rate of 9.7% between the 2010 Censuses. In fact, the growth rate from 2010 to 2020 is the second slowest in U.S. history. The country’s 7.4% increase in population was only slightly more than the 7.3% increase between 1930 and 1940.
The South grew the fastest over the last decade with a 10.2% increase in population, followed by the West with 9.2%, the Northeast with 4.1% and the Midwest with 3.1%. The Northeast grew faster this decade than it grew between 2010 while the other three regions grew slower this decade than the last.
Alabama’s statewide total population increased from the total population of 4.8 million in the 2010 Census to 5.03 million.
Utah was the fastest growing state with an 18.4% increase in population growing to 3.3 million in 2020. On the other hand, three states lost population, with West Virginia having the largest rate of decrease at 3.2%. The population of District of Columbia grew by 14.6%, Puerto Rico’s population decreased by 11.8% to 3.3 million.
The apportionment population counts, plus each state’s overseas population count as of April 1, 2020, determine how 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, are split up among the 50 states. Alabama will retain its current number of seven seats for the next 10 years.
After the first apportionment occurred based on the 1790 Census, each member of the House represented roughly 34,000 people. Now the average population size of each House district based on the 2020 Census will be 760,169 people, which is an increase of 50,402 people per representative when compared to the average of 710,767 people per representative based on the 2010 Census.
