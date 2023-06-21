Fort Payne BOE approves personnel, other actions

The Fort Payne Board of Education approved a number of personnel actions at last week’s meeting, including the resignation of the high school’s principal, who is retiring.
Patrick Barnes’ resignation is effective July 1. Barnes was named principal at the high school in July 2021, after Brian Jeff left the position to become Superintendent of Fort Payne City Schools.
Other personnel actions included:
Resignations:
Jesse Caminiti - system-wide speech/language pathologist, varsity baseball assistant coach at FPHS, effective May 26
Selena Penton - science teacher, head track coach, assistant cross-country coach at FPHS, effective May 26
Jacob McGraw – assistant band director FPHS, effective June 14
Guadalupe Robles – system-wide EL aide, effective June 14
Personnel transfer:
Elena Perez – school secretary/bookkeeper at Little Ridge Intermediate School to Accounts Receptionist at the Central Office, effective June 5
Recommendations:
Eric Rogers – summer reading program bus driver, effective June 5
Yadelis Robena – system-wide EL teacher, effective Aug. 1
Paola Segura – system-wide EL aide, effective Aug. 1
Elizabeth Jones – system-wide SPE aide, effective Aug. 1
Pricila Mendoza – system-wide SPE aide, effective Aug. 1
Nallely Santiago Pascual – system-wide SPE aide, effective Aug. 1
Alexis Porter – system-wide speech pathologist, effective Aug. 1
Jessica Horton – system-wide special education teacher, effective Aug. 1
Alan Cartes – science teacher at Fort Payne High School, effective Aug. 1
Natalie Steele – science teacher at Fort Payne High School, effective Aug. 1
Matthew Hoge – science teacher at Fort Payne High School, effective Aug. 1
Victoria Francisco Juan – custodian at Fort Payne High School, effective June 12
Positions to be advertised and filled for the 2023-2024 school year:
HIPPY Site Program Coordinator
Parent Educators
EDP Site Director
EDP Teachers
EDP Aides
Positions to be created, advertised, and filled:
Half-time physical education teacher at Fort Payne Middle School
Half-time physical education teacher at Williams Avenue Pre-K
ISS Instructor at Little Ridge Intermediate School
In other action, the board approved a low bid from Action Flooring Inc. for Fort Payne Middle School lunchroom flooring. Jett said it is part of the renovation work at the cafeteria, which will change the whole look of the lunchroom.
Southeastern Window Concepts offered the lowest complying bid for windows at Williams Avenue Pre-k – something Jett said should help with heating and cooling costs at the facility.
The board’s next meeting will be 6 p.m. July 27, in the conference room at the central office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.