SMEC and TVA come together again to partner in the Community Care Fund

In response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, TVA began administering the Community Care Fund in April, 2020, which provided matching grant funds to support and partner with Local Power Companies (LPCs) to meet needs in their communities. As the pandemic continues, TVA anticipates its impacts will continue to affect the Valley through Fiscal Year 2021. As a result, TVA added additional funding to the matching grant fund to be applied for by the LPCs.
Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative announces the second phase of its partnership with Tennessee Valley Authority and the Community Care Fund. Together they are providing $20,000 to the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama (CAANEAL) to help members with utility bills and food during this continued crisis. This amount is in addition to the $20,000 that was provided to CAANEAL last spring. For 80 years, SMEC has been proud to serve the electric needs of its members. They hope through the care fund they can continue helping with the needs that have arisen as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
