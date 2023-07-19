Plainview High assistant principal gets an A+

RAINSVILE— A DeKalb County administrator received recognition last week for efforts to given students at Plainview High School a college-ready education.
Tammy Dunn, Vice President of Operations with A+ College Ready, recognized Marilyn Bryant for her work as assistant principal at Plainview High School at the board meeting July 13.
Bryant received “The Power of One" Award for taking the extra steps to ensure Plainview students received the best learning experiences to make them college ready.
This honor has only been awarded one other time by A+ College Ready.
Before joining A+ College Ready systems, Plainview offered two AP courses. Plainview had forty-seven students enrolled, with twelve earning qualifying scores.
In Plainview’s second year with A+ College Ready, there were more than 220 students enrolled with 57 Plainview students earning college credit.
“This award was well deserved,” said Plainview High School Principal Chris Clark. “Mrs. Bryant has put a lot of time and effort
into our A + curriculum and it has gone a long way in preparing our students for life after Plainview” concluded Clark.
The following On-the-Job Injuries were approved:
•Tara Pickers - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Elementary School
• Erin Brown - Language Acquisition Coach - District
The following Leave of Absence was granted:
•Kristen Bates - Elementary Teacher - Plainview High School - 8/1/23-10/16/23
•Tracy Martin - Cosmetology Instructor - DeKalb County Technology Center - 8/1/23-5/31/24
•Anita Gilbert - Elementary Teacher - Geraldine High School - 8/1/23-12/31/23
The following Retirements/Resignations were approved:
•Tracie Ford - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Middle School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Justin Little - Physical Education Teacher - Collinsville High School - Rescinded Position - 6/27/23
•Scott Timmons - Principal - Henagar Jr. High School - Resignation - 7/10/23
•Casey Essinger - Secondary Science Teacher - Fyffe High School - Resignation - 7/5/23
• Amber Dollar - Elementary Teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - Resignation - 7/6/23
The following Transfers were approved:
• Anna Hiland from Elementary Teacher at Crossville Middle School to Elementary Teacher at Crossville Elementary School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Felicia Mayfield from Elementary Teacher at Crossville Elementary School to K-5 Building-Based Math Coach at Crossville Middle School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Alicia Cofield from Elementary Teacher at Geraldine High School to K-5 Building-Based Math Coach at Crossville Elementary School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Mandi Goza from Elementary Teacher at Crossville Elementary School to Elementary Teacher at Sylvania High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Brandy Dupree from High School Counselor at Valley Head High School to Elementary Counselor (10 months) at Plainview High School (Effective 7/14/23)
•Heather Headrick from Mathematics Teacher at Sylvania High School to High School Counselor at Valley Head High School (Effective 7/14/23)
The following Placements were made: (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification)
Certified
Jason Walker - Secondary P.E. Teacher and Assistant Football Coaching Duties - Crossville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Nick Butts - Secondary P.E. and Soccer Head Coach - Crossville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
James Willingham - P.E. Teacher - Collinsville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Cassidy Jones - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Elementary School (Effective 8/1/23)
Deidra Tidwell - Assistant Principal - Crossville High School (Effective 7/14/23)
Karlee Mashburn - Elementary Teacher - Geraldine High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Brooklyn McCool - Elementary Teacher - Geraldine High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Beth Casey - Pre-K Teacher - Valley Head High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Christian Patton - Pre-K Teacher - Crossville Middle School (Effective 8/1/23)
Tammy Pearce - Pre-K Teacher - Geraldine High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Casey Pruitt - Secondary ELA Intervention Teacher - Plainview High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Tharis Chavez - General Science Teacher - Crossville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Sarah Grizzard - Elementary Teacher - Collinsville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Support
Mark Owens - Bus Driver - Plainview High School (Effective 8/1/23)
Annie Kittrell - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Ider Special Services Center (Effective 8/1/23)
Jesse Massey - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Ider Special Services Center (Effective 8/1/23)
The next DeKalb County Board of Education meeting will be on July 27, beginning at 8:00 a.m., in the Meeting Room at the Facilities Building.
(Full video on Southern Torch Facebook)
