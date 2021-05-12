Fort Payne Chamber, DCSO to host Shred Day and Medication Take Back event

The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce and DeKalb County Sheriff's Office will hold its Shred Day and Medication Take Back this Friday. They will accept papers to shred and medications you no longer need.
The annual event will be held at Southern Properties parking lot at 311 Gault Ave. N in downtown Fort Payne from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can bring up to three boxes or garbage bags of paper to shred, there is no limit on medications accepted for disposal.
For more information call 256-845-2741.
