Finding purpose through trial

Charman Howell recently celebrated her fifth year of being breast cancer free on Oct. 10.
Howell said in September 2014, a day that started out as a routine day became a day she would never forget.
“I had a strong family history of breast cancer, so I had always kept my appointments up every year,” she said. “I always scheduled my mammogram for the same day as my GYN appointment, so I was just going in for an annual check up.”
Howell said once the mammogram was complete, she headed over to her GYN appointment.
“When I got to my GYN visit, my doctor told me that the imaging place had called and they wanted me to come back over before I went home,” she said. “I went back over there and I could tell that something was up.”
Howell said once back at the imaging office, her suspicions were right.
“They took some more pictures and they showed them to me,” she said. “I pretty much knew from the time they showed me the image because they showed me the new images with the images they had taken the year before.”
Howell said more images were taken and then she was able to consult with the radiologist.
“They came in and talked to me about a breast biopsy,” she said. “They told me that there were characteristics that were alarming and that I needed a breast biopsy.
Howell said that following day was the date of her breast biopsy. She said that day was significant in more ways than one.
“So they set the breast biopsy up for the next day, which happened to be my 45th birthday,” she said. “The breast surgeon then laid out a plan. He felt like it was going to be a triple negative, and when I got the diagnosis, it turned out that that’s what it was.”
Howell said her surgeon formed a post-biopsy game plan that called for a bilateral mastectomy, which is the surgical removal of both breasts to treat breast cancer. Howell said the bilateral mastectomy was scheduled for two weeks later, which was yet again another significant date.
“When I left from the biopsy, my doctor and I had decided that we would do a bilateral mastectomy two weeks later,” she said. “So that’s what we did, two weeks later, which happened to be my husband’s 45th birthday. We will never forget our 45th birthdays.”
Howell said she started chemotherapy the first week of November that year and went through six rounds. She said during her chemotherapy treatments, her surgeons and doctors all had one common praise to give her– early detection.
“The oncologist and the doctors that day kept saying that the key to success is early detection,” she said. “They really bragged on the fact that I had kept those appointments because that gave them something to look at so they knew.”
Howell said she was shocked at how quickly things can change in life.
“The day of my biopsy, the tumor measured 1.3 centimeters. The day of my surgery, it measured 2.3 centimeters,” she said. “I am grateful my doctors moved quickly. Similarly, when I went for those appointments in Chattanooga, I would always bring Panera Bread bagels back to the office. I was worrying about leaving my appointment to go get those bagels to bring back to the office when literally within a few seconds my whole life change.”
Howell said she believes God had a plan for her.
“God just laid everything out,” she said. “I am blessed. I have a remarkable work family and my family and friends and so many people around me supported me. On my way back home that day, for a split second, I started to say, ‘God, why me?’ but then I remembered that I had prayed a prayer some time back and said, ‘God, ‘Whenever, wherever, whatever,’ I remembered that and thought, ‘Why not me?’ Nobody deserves to have cancer, but that was my journey and I was going to do my best to represent God in a positive way.”
Howell said the battle with breast cancer is difficult, but that it can be won.
“It is not a fun battle, and it is not anything I would wish for anybody to have to go through, but it is survivable,” she said. “It is doable and I know it seems like every day you hear about a new person being diagnosed, and it is heartbreaking, but I want to encourage those people and tell them that it is survivable.”
Howell said she found purpose in her time of trial.
“It is life changing because life never looks the same after a cancer diagnosis,” she said. “You just view things differently. I think it’s for the good, though. God gives us things, even difficult things, to make us stronger. When we are faced with a difficult trial, it strengthens us, makes us better people and it teaches us to appreciate the things and the people around us. You have always got to find the purpose through that trial.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.